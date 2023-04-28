Steroids! Nate Diaz calls for Jake Paul boxing bout to be full 12 rounds

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match on August 5th may be the furthest thing from a championship boxing match, but that hasn’t stopped Diaz from calling for it to be a full 12 rounds.

The bout, set to go down in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is currently scheduled to go eight rounds. In a new tweet from Diaz, he called for an extra four rounds.

“12 rounds,” Diaz wrote on Twitter. “Ur on steroids so let’s put that s— to work.”

No further context was provided, but it’s clear the Stockton fighter was calling out “The Problem Child.” We have our doubts that Jake Paul will agree to this latest demand from Diaz. Paul was visibly gassed by the end of his last match against Tommy Fury. It’s hard to imagine him being able to handle 12 more minutes, especially against a triathlete like Nate.

It’s just the latest bit of mental warfare from Diaz, who seemingly threatened to pull out of the fight with Paul after Paul suggested KSI serve as backup for their bout.

“Lol why Dont u to scared pussys just fight each other august,” Nate wrote. “I’ll fight someone who can really fight.”

12 rounds

There’s little chance Diaz will actually pull out, given the amount of money he’s looking to make off one night of work. It’ll be tough work, though. This will be Nate’s first professional boxing match, and Jake Paul has a significant size advantage. Diaz spent the majority of his UFC career at 155, and when he fought at 170 it was mostly against other puffed up lightweights. When he fought a real welterweight in Rory McDonald, “The Red King” bodied him pretty bad.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz goes down at 185 pounds, and Paul has fought at 190 pounds in the past. So he’s definitely relying on his size and youth to put one over on his opponent. Diaz is undoubtedly planning on using his wild cardio as a weapon ... one that would be more effective across 12 rounds.