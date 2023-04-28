Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The general combat sports world didn’t expect a whole lot when Sean Strickland relocated from Welterweight to 185-pounds in 2020. It had been two years since his last fight, and Strickland wasn’t really lighting the world on fire at 170-pounds. His first win was a clear-cut decision opposite the brawler Jack Marshman, but it was Strickland’s next bout that really opened some eyes.

In November 2020, Strickland stopped Brendan Allen’s seven-fight win streak and undefeated UFC run with a second-round knockout. In the years since, Strickland has established himself as a Top 10 Middleweight, and Allen just recently broke into the rankings himself. All the while, Allen has been calling for a rematch with Strickland, looking for his shot at revenge.

Originally, Allen was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson in the UFC Vegas 74 main event on June 3, but “Joker” has withdrawn due to injury. Fortunately, Allen sees this as the “perfect” moment to rematch Strickland, who’s scheduled for his own main event in July against relative newcomer Abus Magomedov. Allen suggests the ol’ switcheroo, believing himself a better opponent and better match up for Strickland.

“So @SStricklandMMA,” Allen tweeted. “What do u say my man. It sets us up for a perfect rematch, better build up and definitely a way better main for the fans. We can do it on your date of July 1 if you prefer, fans definitely wana see us fight over UFC 1-0 guy.”

There’s definitely some sound logic to Allen’s argument. Beating Magomedov wouldn’t do much for Strickland, whereas Allen is at least a ranked name even if one that Strickland has already defeated. At this time of writing, Strickland has yet to respond on social media — he’s too busy ranting on Twitter about David Goggins and Dan Crenshaw.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how UFC handles the situation, but Allen’s proposal would improve at least one of the main events mentioned.

Insomnia

Manel Kape is turning into one of the funniest fighters on Twitter, and it’s completely unintentional.

The truth is that he's fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it's not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore. — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) April 27, 2023

Related Kape Raves About Warrior DNA

Michael “Platinum” Perry is simply the fighter that bare knuckle deserves.

Mike Perry: I'm gonna headbutt you in your fucking hands.#TheMMAHoour pic.twitter.com/UnP4ehb5Gs — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 26, 2023

Urijah Faber, Cody Garbrandt, and Dominick Cruz were hanging out earlier today. Who would’ve predicted that one?

Sergei Pavlovich’s background is pretty much exactly what I would have predicted.

Related Pavlovich Replaces Miocic In Heavyweight Rankings

Muhammad Mokaev has offered to step in against Manel Kape at #UFC290 in July after Dieveson Figueiredo ruled himself out. Kape responds.



#9 vs. #12 at flyweight. The fight to make?#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/B3Mwaq4FIZ — MMA DIRT (@MMADIRTcom) April 27, 2023

If you’re decently fit, a single Venum shirt and some fist poses can result in a free drink or two.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Kron Gracie was always electric on the mats, and I look forward to his UFC 288 return.

Kron Gracie was a TERROR at 77kg



High key sad that we lost him to MMA his grappling was elite pic.twitter.com/EcBVJi32uO — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) April 26, 2023

Liver shots compilation!

Liver kick KOs pic.twitter.com/SjzISzExl1 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) April 26, 2023

Song Yadong is 25 years old and has been fighting for 10 years. Insanity!

17 year old Song Yadong KOs Ok Rae Yoon



Yoon would go on to win the ONE Lightweight Title pic.twitter.com/2Vulic6n84 — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) April 26, 2023

Random Land

In this special edition of Random Land, I tracked down and caught up with the MMAmania community’s oldest OG. Let’s see how he’s doing:

Midnight Music: Wife won’t stop singing the title line.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.