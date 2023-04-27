Live: BKFC 41 final press conference video feat. Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is just a couple of days in front of its highly-anticipated BKFC 41 event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (April 29, 2023) at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., featuring former UFC sluggers “Platinum” Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. In the BKFC 41 co-headliner, ex-UFC contender Chad “Money” Mendes will collide with former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Watch the BKFC 41 final press conference LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Expect to see BKFC 41 staredowns posted somewhere in the 6 p.m. ET range (or sooner).

Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) fight card (order it here), the women’s flyweight belt is up for grabs as the dominant division champion, Christine Ferea, takes on former BKFC women’s titleholder, “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings. BKFC 41 also features “Big” Ben Rothwell as he collides against the hard-hitting Josh Watson, fresh off his knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight bad boy Greg Hardy.

For the complete BKFC 41 fight card click here. For more BKFC news and notes go here.