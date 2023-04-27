Jack Hermansson injured, pulled from UFC Vegas 74 main event

UFC middleweight veteran Jack Hermansson suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from his upcoming UFC Vegas 74 main event, scheduled for Sat., June 3, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It is not yet known if the promotion will reschedule his 185-pound showdown against Brendan Allen for a future fight card or leave “All In” ... well, all in for the June 3 event by finding the 27 year-old middleweight a new opponent.

Hermansson (23-8) continues to receive favorable bookings, at least in terms of exposure, racking up his fifth headliner in the last four years. That said, the 34 year-old “Joker” has struggled to deliver consistent results. losing three of his last four main event matchups.

As for Allen (21-5), he was able to shake off a technical knockout loss to Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 44 to string together four straight wins, three of which ended by way of submission. “All In” recently tapped Andre Muniz to close the show at UFC Vegas 70 earlier this year.

Expect more details on the future of this matchup as soon as they become available.