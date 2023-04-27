Latest UFC Vegas 74 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Kara-France vs. Albazi’ on June 3

Event: UFC Vegas 74: “Kara-France vs. Albazi”

Date: Sat., June 3, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 74 Main Event On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

UFC Vegas 74 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento

115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

135 lbs.: Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Ľudovít Klein

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 74 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.