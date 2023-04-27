 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC Vegas 74 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Hermansson vs. Allen’ on June 3

Streaking middleweight prospect Brendan Allen will look to blast his way into the division Top 10 when he takes on No. 10-ranked Jack Hermansson atop the promotion’s return to APEX in June. Elsewjeee on the card, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate tries to resurrect her 135-pound title hopes opposite veteran bruiser Mayra Bueno Silva. Fun for the whole family!

UFC

Event: UFC Vegas 74: “Hermansson vs. Allen”
Date: Sat., June 3, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 74 Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen

UFC Vegas 74 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate
125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Kai Kara-France
125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento
115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed
135 lbs.: Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca
155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Ľudovít Klein
170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 74 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

