Latest UFC Vegas 74 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Hermansson vs. Allen’ on June 3

Event: UFC Vegas 74: “Hermansson vs. Allen”
Date: Sat., June 3, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Vegas 74 Main Event On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen
UFC Vegas 74 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate
125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Kai Kara-France
125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento
115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed
135 lbs.: Luan Lacerda vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca
155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Ľudovít Klein
170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
