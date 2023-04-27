Joe Rogan reacts in ‘strange and unexpected’ ways to insane fan tattoo

Some fans really love Joe Rogan.

I’m not a tattoo guy, save for that faded Uncle Sam I wore for about a week back in ‘82, courtesy of my Cracker Jack prize, but I can appreciate good art. As far as Rogan ink, the bar has been set fairly high over the years, with some pretty impressive designs.

Others ... well, you be the judge.

“I have long lost count of how many tattoos of me are out there, but it is always an honor and makes me feel very appreciated in a strange and unexpected way,” Rogan wrote on Instagram. “THANK YOU!”

This bizarre Rogan tattoo may still be my favorite.

Rogan is expected to return to the announce table alongside fellow color commentator Daniel Cormier and play-by-play man Jon Anik for the upcoming UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., May 6, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

