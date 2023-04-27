Former UFC star Nate Diaz surrenders to New Orleans police

Nate Diaz surrendered to authorities and was later released on bond after answering for an arrest warrant issued by New Orleans police earlier this week. Diaz, 38, is facing charges of second-degree battery in the wake of his “Big Easy” street fight with social media personality Rodney Peterson, who may or may not be a “trained fighter.”

“Nate voluntarily turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department this morning at approximately 7:10 a.m. CT,” representative Zach Rosenfield said in a prepared statement. “We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”

Diaz is expected to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul later this year and was in New Orleans to support longtime teammate Chris Avila, who captured a unanimous decision victory over Paul Bamba for Misfits Boxing 006. Unfortunately, not all of the drama last weekend was confined to the ring.

“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today,” Rosenfield continued. “We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

It remains to be seen if New Orleans prosecutors will be interested in moving forward with the case after reviewing all available evidence (like this). If convicted, Diaz could face up to eight years in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,000. Either way, it sounds like YouTube star KSI is ready to step up and take his spot.