UFC Vegas 72 suffers another late change up with Brian Kelleher out of bantamweight clash

UFC Vegas 72 has taken a late hit.

UFC has confirmed that Bantamweight veteran, Brian Kelleher (24-14), has been withdrawn from his fight against Journey Newson (10-4) this weekend (Sat., April 29, 2023). Legacy Fighting Alliance prospect, Marcus McGhee (6-1), will fill in for the now-140-pound Catchweight contest. Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff first reported the news.

McGhee, 32, has been pure entertainment throughout his young seven-fight career, finishing all of his wins by knockout or technical knockout. The Detroit, Michigan native currently rides a two-fight winning streak and fought as recently as Jan. 2023, defeating Ramos in round two.

Despite the shake up, Newson will still be aiming to rebound off a Sergey Morozov unanimous decision loss in Dec. 2022 with a big win over the debuting McGhee.

The full UFC Vegas 72 line up can be seen below:

Main Card

135lbs.: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

185lbs.: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

185lbs.: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

145lbs.: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

265lbs.: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

170lbs.: Joshua Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Preliminary Card

265lbs.: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

125lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

135lbs.: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

140lbs.: Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson

135lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

