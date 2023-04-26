Windfall! Davis vs. Garcia shatters expectations, hauls in 1.2 million PPV buys and $22.8 million gate

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis stopped former national amateur titleholder Ryan Garcia in a 136-pound headliner last Sat. night (April 22, 2023) on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a wildly successful boxing event and possibly the fifth best gate in Nevada fighting history.

That’s according to Sports Business Journal.

The current tally has Davis vs. Garcia at 1.2 million PPV buys with a staggering $22.8 million gate. To put those numbers in perspective, the rubber match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder — also contested at T-Mobile Arena in “Sin City” — failed to break the one million mark and generated just $10 million at the gate.

Davis may have Floyd Mayweather to thank for his performance (highlights here).

“He gave me great words, was telling me to stay calm,” Davis said after the fight (via Insider). “I always like to listen to Floyd when it comes to big stages like this because he’s the only one who has been in my shoes and been in these type of fights. I always try to stay close to Floyd when stuff like this happens to keep me humble and have me on the right.”

Davis can return the favor when “Money” fights John Gotti on June 11 in Sunrise.