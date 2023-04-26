Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti boxing match booked for ‘Last Names Matter’ card on June 11

Don’t be mad at Floyd Mayweather Jr., be mad at the fans who pay for this dreck.

Without them, “Money” would not be able to book these silly exhibition matches, like the recently announced showdown pitting the 46 year-old pugilist against John Gotti III, the MMA fighter turned professional boxer who is best known for being a descendant of legendary crime boss John Gotti.

Mayweather vs. Gotti tops the “Last Names Matter” fight card on June 11 in Sunrise, Fla., with a special pre-fight press conference taking place this Thurs. (April 27) to promote the event. Expect more details, including a tentative undercard, at tomorrow’s media gathering, which may include their first staredown.

Please leave the babies at home.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is coming off a non-scored stinker against Aaron Chalmers earlier this year in London, a glorified (and fairly one-sided) sparring match that followed his technical knockout victory over Deji Olatunji in Abu Dhabi. A competent performance against the 2-0 Gotti is likely to keep the “Money” train rolling.

Don’t say he didn’t warn you.