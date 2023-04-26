Cocky fan steps to ranked UFC fighter, gets folded with brutal liver shot (Video)

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria, currently ranked No. 9 at 145 pounds, was on the scene at Paz Cinema in Madrid for the premiere of his upcoming documentary on Movistar+ titled Ilia Topuria, El Matador.

Looking quite snazzy, I might add.

Topuria, 26, was making the media rounds outside the theater and one overzealous fan, or perhaps a content creator masquerading as a “super fan,” decided to test his durability against an “El Matador” body shot.

He could have saved himself the agony and just watched the Ryan Garcia highlights.

Topuria (13-0) will look to break into the division Top 5 when he collides with power-punching featherweight veteran Josh Emmett atop the UFC Jacksonville card on June 24 in “The Sunshine State” (more on that here).

I guess Omar Montes was unavailable.

Defeating Emmett is likely to add Topuria to a very short list of eligible title contenders, though he also has some unfinished business (and some unsanitized hands) to settle with UFC attraction Paddy Pimblett, depending on his weight goals.