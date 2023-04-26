Live: UFC Vegas 72 media day video feat. Yadong Song, Ricky Simon

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 72: “Song vs. Simon” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 29, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:30 p.m.: Cody Brundage available

2:30 p.m.: Fernando Padilla available

2:45 p.m.: Michal Oleksiejczuk available

3 p.m.: Ricky Simon available

4 p.m.: Caio Borralho available

4:15 p.m.: Yadong Song available

5 p.m.: Julian Erosa available

5:30 p.m.: Rodolfo Vieira available

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 72 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Song vs. Simon” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.