Live: UFC Vegas 72 media day video feat. Yadong Song, Ricky Simon

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 72: “Song vs. Simon” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 29, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 72 On ESPN+

TOP-RANKED BANTAMWEIGHT BASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., April 29, 2023, with an electric 135-pound showdown that will see No. 8-ranked Song Yadong lock horns with No. 10-seeded Ricky Simon. In UFC Vegas 72’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Middleweight veterans Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk will square off in a 185-pound firecracker.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:30 p.m.: Cody Brundage available
2:30 p.m.: Fernando Padilla available
2:45 p.m.: Michal Oleksiejczuk available
3 p.m.: Ricky Simon available
4 p.m.: Caio Borralho available
4:15 p.m.: Yadong Song available
5 p.m.: Julian Erosa available
5:30 p.m.: Rodolfo Vieira available

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 72 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 72 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Song vs. Simon” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

