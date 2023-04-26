BKFC 41 fight card, ‘Perry vs Rockhold’ bareknuckle PPV lineup

Event: BKFC 41: “Perry vs. Rockhold”
Date: Sat., April 29, 2023
Location: 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado
Broadcast: FITE.tv PPV (buy it here)
Start time: 9 p.m. ET Main Card on PPV | 8 p.m. ET Free Prelims on YouTube
BKFC 41 PPV Main Event:
185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold
BKFC 41 PPV Main Card (9 p.m. ET):
165 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
125 lbs.: Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings
265 lbs.: Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
205 lbs.: Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
170 lbs.: Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
155 lbs.: Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
195 lbs.: Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart
185 lbs.: Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller
BKFC 41 YouTube Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):
180 lbs.: Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
155 lbs.: BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
155 lbs.: Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
For more BKFC news and notes go here.
