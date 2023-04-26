 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BKFC 41 fight card, ‘Perry vs Rockhold’ bareknuckle PPV lineup

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns for BKFC 41 this Sat. night (April 29, 2023) at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo., featuring former UFC sluggers “Platinum” Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. In the BKFC 41 co-headliner, ex-UFC contender Chad “Money” Mendes will collide with former Bellator and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. No gloves? No problem!

BKFC

Event: BKFC 41: “Perry vs. Rockhold”
Date: Sat., April 29, 2023
Location: 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado
Broadcast: FITE.tv PPV (buy it here)
Start time: 9 p.m. ET Main Card on PPV | 8 p.m. ET Free Prelims on YouTube

BKFC 41 PPV Main Event:

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41 PPV Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

165 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez
125 lbs.: Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings
265 lbs.: Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell
205 lbs.: Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn
170 lbs.: Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres
155 lbs.: Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown
195 lbs.: Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart
185 lbs.: Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

BKFC 41 YouTube Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

180 lbs.: Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson
155 lbs.: BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid
155 lbs.: Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To order the BKFC 41 PPV card CLICK HERE. For more BKFC news and notes go here.

