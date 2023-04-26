BKFC 41 fight card, ‘Perry vs Rockhold’ bareknuckle PPV lineup

Event: BKFC 41: “Perry vs. Rockhold”

Date: Sat., April 29, 2023

Location: 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado

Broadcast: FITE.tv PPV (buy it here)

Start time: 9 p.m. ET Main Card on PPV | 8 p.m. ET Free Prelims on YouTube

BKFC 41 PPV Main Event:

185 lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

BKFC 41 PPV Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

165 lbs.: Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

125 lbs.: Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

265 lbs.: Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

205 lbs.: Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

170 lbs.: Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

155 lbs.: Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

195 lbs.: Jesse Stalder vs. Roderick Stewart

185 lbs.: Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

BKFC 41 YouTube Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

180 lbs.: Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

155 lbs.: BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

155 lbs.: Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

