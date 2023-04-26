Belal Muhammad is going to have a rough fight week leading into UFC 288.

The dominant welterweight contender agreed to step in against Gilbert Burns on short notice to shore up the May 6th pay-per-view after the event’s Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush co-main fell through due to injury. Now he’s got a hard weight cut to make the 171 pound limit for Friday’s weigh-ins.

Muhammad’s nutritionist Ian Larios initially told ESPN that Muhammad would be cutting 44 pounds over the two weeks leading up to UFC 288 before “clarifying” that he was “joking.” Who needs that kind of scrutiny from the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board leading up to such an important career fight, amirite?

The revised estimate Larios shared is no less impressive: Belal is currently weighing 190 pounds will drop 19 pounds to face Burns, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.

“I’ve got a couple experiences [with drastic weight cuts],” Muhammad admitted to ESPN. “To me, it’s not about the weight. It’s about getting to fight night and throwing down.”

Not only will Belal Muhammad be putting himself through a weight cut crash course, he’ll be challenging Burns in a five round fight. Both Muhammad and Burns asked for the special conditions to the title eliminator fight, and Muhammad said it was Khabib Nurmagomedov that suggested 25 minutes was the way to go.

“I actually talked to Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Muhammad said. “And he said, ‘Brother, I think you should do five rounds.’ I was like, ‘That’s a good thought.’ My team knows what I’m capable of. I’m a guy who gets stronger as rounds get deeper.

“When most guys start breaking and getting tired, that’s what gives me more fuel and more energy.”

And I'll spread the love around...



Belal Muhammad is finishing Ramadan today, where he had been fasting for 12-15 hours a day, but continued training daily to help Ignacio Bahamondes prepare for his fight.



Now he's fighting five rounds in 16 days.



Props to both Belal & Gilbert https://t.co/SvcQSIHXbc — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 21, 2023

While there have been no public guarantees issued by the UFC at this time, it’s expected that the winner of Burns vs. Muhammad will earn a welterweight title shot ... after Colby Covington gets his turn against current champion Leon Edwards.

Muhammad currently has the longest active win streak at 170 pounds, with 8 wins spanning back to 2018. Most recently, he handled up-and-coming prospect Sean Brady with ease at UFC 280 in October 2022, TKOing his opponent in the second round. Gilbert Burns is 9-2 over the same time period, with his only defeats being a close decision to Khamzat Chimaev and a 2021 loss to then-champ Kamaru Usman.

UFC 288 goes down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and is headlined by a bantamweight title shot between champion Aljamain Sterling and former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who is returning after a three year retirement.