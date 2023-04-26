The next Light Heavyweight and Featherweight matchups have been booked.

The regular season for Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues in Atlanta, GA, on Thurs., June 8, 2023, from inside Overtime Elite Arena, airing LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The Light Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions take center stage as they try to clinch a playoff spot in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season later this year.

2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane headlines the card against Jesus Pinedo. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Robert Wilkinson takes on Irish fighter Will Fleury.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos looks to pick up his first PFL win against Mohammed Fakhreddine, and to make the stakes higher; he has to get a finish to qualify for the playoffs.

The rest of the card looks like this:

ESPN Card:

Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo

Robert Wilkinson vs. Will Fleury

Thiago Santos vs. Mohammed Fakhreddine

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Daniel Torres

Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei

ESPN+ Card:

Joshua Silveria vs. Delan Monte

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin

Krzystof Jotko vs. Ty Flores

Alejandro Flores vs. Marlon Moraes

Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo

Abigail Montes vs. TBA

Alexei Pergande vs. TBA

The current standings are the following:

For more PFL 4 2023 news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.