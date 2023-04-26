 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PFL 4 fight card announced for Atlanta, Brendan Loughnane headlines against Jesus Pinedo

2023 PFL 1 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The next Light Heavyweight and Featherweight matchups have been booked.

The regular season for Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues in Atlanta, GA, on Thurs., June 8, 2023, from inside Overtime Elite Arena, airing LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The Light Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions take center stage as they try to clinch a playoff spot in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season later this year.

2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane headlines the card against Jesus Pinedo. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Robert Wilkinson takes on Irish fighter Will Fleury.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos looks to pick up his first PFL win against Mohammed Fakhreddine, and to make the stakes higher; he has to get a finish to qualify for the playoffs.

The rest of the card looks like this:

ESPN Card:

  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Jesus Pinedo
  • Robert Wilkinson vs. Will Fleury
  • Thiago Santos vs. Mohammed Fakhreddine
  • Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Daniel Torres
  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Sam Kei

ESPN+ Card:

  • Joshua Silveria vs. Delan Monte
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin
  • Krzystof Jotko vs. Ty Flores
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Marlon Moraes
  • Chris Wade vs. Ryoji Kudo
  • Abigail Montes vs. TBA
  • Alexei Pergande vs. TBA

The current standings are the following:

2023 Featherweight standings
Light Heavyweight standings

