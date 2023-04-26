 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Kelvin Gastelum, who once missed the Welterweight limit by 10 pounds, announces 170-pound return

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 188 Weigh-in Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Back in 2016, Kelvin Gastelum was one of the very best Welterweights on the world. He’d recently defeated former champion Johny Hendricks when that still meant something, and a few fighters earlier, he took future champion Tyron Woodley to the brink in a 15-minute split-decision scrap.

The problem, however, was the scale. Gastelum officially missed weight three times, including a 10-pound scale fail opposite “T-Wood.” He was supposed to fight Donald Cerrone in 2016 as well, but Gastelum missed weight and was permanently exiled to 185-pounds. UFC matched him up with a big strong wrestler in Tim Kennedy as revenge, but Gastelum beat the brakes off him because he’s remarkably talented.

Unfortunately, Gastelum’s Middleweight title run hasn’t really materialized. Ever since his “Fight of the Year” interim belt clash with Israel Adesanya in 2019, Gastelum has failed to put consistent wins together. He did pick up a decision over Chris Curtis — currently being appealed — last time out, but that wasn’t enough to get him a title eliminator with Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview with ESPN Desportes, Gastelum revealed he’s unexpectedly heading back to 170 pounds! He’s also reportedly going to be working with Dana White’s nutritionist to help make the weight, so perhaps this is another example of White going back on one of his “never” comments.

If Gastelum can indeed make the weight and perform well, he left the division as Top Five contender. Now 31 years of age, his window isn’t closed, but the pressure is on for Gastelum to live up to his championship dreams.

Who should Gastelum face in his Welterweight return?

Insomnia

Walt Harris hasn’t won a fight since July 2019, but he’s fought nothing but ranked opponents. Can “The Big Ticket” bounce back here?

Also, it’s the return of “The Meatball.”

My prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Aljmain Sterling: neither can really hold the other down, so Sterling lands more volume because his reach is seven inches longer and he’s on the right side of 35.

I’ve never seen this comedy relic from the WSOF era!

Sergei Pavlovich has a stronger resume than Ciryl Gane, who should fight Curtis Blaydes next.

Rodtang ripping up mitts:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The caption is correct — watch this!

Switching sides with the choke arm is one of the best ways to sneak in a rear naked choke.

I enjoyed this knockout more than most, as I was at one point signed to fight the cocky guy.

Random Land

Anyone got a guess where this was filmed? Doesn’t seem OSHA approved.

Midnight Music: Pop, 1966

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

