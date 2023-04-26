Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Back in 2016, Kelvin Gastelum was one of the very best Welterweights on the world. He’d recently defeated former champion Johny Hendricks when that still meant something, and a few fighters earlier, he took future champion Tyron Woodley to the brink in a 15-minute split-decision scrap.

The problem, however, was the scale. Gastelum officially missed weight three times, including a 10-pound scale fail opposite “T-Wood.” He was supposed to fight Donald Cerrone in 2016 as well, but Gastelum missed weight and was permanently exiled to 185-pounds. UFC matched him up with a big strong wrestler in Tim Kennedy as revenge, but Gastelum beat the brakes off him because he’s remarkably talented.

Unfortunately, Gastelum’s Middleweight title run hasn’t really materialized. Ever since his “Fight of the Year” interim belt clash with Israel Adesanya in 2019, Gastelum has failed to put consistent wins together. He did pick up a decision over Chris Curtis — currently being appealed — last time out, but that wasn’t enough to get him a title eliminator with Dricus du Plessis.

In an interview with ESPN Desportes, Gastelum revealed he’s unexpectedly heading back to 170 pounds! He’s also reportedly going to be working with Dana White’s nutritionist to help make the weight, so perhaps this is another example of White going back on one of his “never” comments.

Kelvin Gastélum told us he is coming back to welterweight, UFC executives agreed with the move and he expects to get a fight in September. https://t.co/CNPBDW8scO — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 25, 2023

He also said He will work with Dana White’s nutritionist to make the move — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 25, 2023

If Gastelum can indeed make the weight and perform well, he left the division as Top Five contender. Now 31 years of age, his window isn’t closed, but the pressure is on for Gastelum to live up to his championship dreams.

Who should Gastelum face in his Welterweight return?

Insomnia

Walt Harris hasn’t won a fight since July 2019, but he’s fought nothing but ranked opponents. Can “The Big Ticket” bounce back here?

BREAKING



The return of the Big Ticket. Walt Harris takes on Josh Parisian at a UFC event on July 15th on a location TBA. pic.twitter.com/x3lRFYnXoR — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) April 25, 2023

Also, it’s the return of “The Meatball.”

My prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Aljmain Sterling: neither can really hold the other down, so Sterling lands more volume because his reach is seven inches longer and he’s on the right side of 35.

Henry Cejudo takedown defense and scrambles. pic.twitter.com/7ZiZLDn43f — Miguel Class (@MigClass) April 25, 2023

I’ve never seen this comedy relic from the WSOF era!

throwback to this reporter pranking Justin Gaethje by mispronouncing his name pic.twitter.com/pxykAGXSHp — The Patrick McCorry Sports Show (@Patrick_McCorry) April 25, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich has a stronger resume than Ciryl Gane, who should fight Curtis Blaydes next.

WHY IS GANE STILL RANKED #1 pic.twitter.com/tGU0XY4glh — Frank Perkins (@BigBass_69) April 25, 2023

Rodtang ripping up mitts:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The caption is correct — watch this!

This is worth a minute of your time pic.twitter.com/k8jMcDy8kj — LAMO (@myopinionisseen) April 25, 2023

Switching sides with the choke arm is one of the best ways to sneak in a rear naked choke.

Lil Animal with the finish in the third!!#FuryFC78 pic.twitter.com/w1ggmiSYhr — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 23, 2023

I enjoyed this knockout more than most, as I was at one point signed to fight the cocky guy.

