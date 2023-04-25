 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nate Diaz attorney ‘in contact with court officials,’ insist UFC slugger ‘acted entirely in self defense’

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Diaz Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Nate Diaz is innocent!

That’s according to his attorney, Walter Becker, who doesn’t appear to be rattled by the battery charges levied against the former UFC welterweight. Diaz made headlines over the weekend for choking out Misfits groupie Rodney Petersen before dropping his lifeless body to the ground, Jones-Machida style.

No, he didn’t check on him afterward to “get some fans.”

“Nate’s attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans,” Diaz representative Zach Rosenfield said in a statement provided to MMAmania.com.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Sounds like mutual combat is back in play.

Teammate turned Twitter lawyer Jake Shields weighs in:

It probably doesn’t help that Diaz gets into street fights wherever he goes.

Diaz, 38, was on the scene last weekend in New Orleans to support longtime teammate Chris Avila, no stranger to pre-fight shenanigans. The Stockton slapper is expected to make his return to the world of celebrity boxing for a pay-per-view headliner opposite Jake Paul this Aug. in Dallas.

Unless KSI swoops in at the last minute to steal his spot.

