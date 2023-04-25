SHAKE UP! UFC Vegas 72 loses another two fights, including main card banger

UFC Vegas 72 may have been doomed from the start.

The April 29 fight card, already plagued by injuries and cancelations (including this now-defunct headlining affair), just lost another two bouts in two separate weight classes across the last couple of days. That means the promotion will have to rework both the main card and preliminary card lineups in time for this weekend’s ESPN+ offering at APEX.

Ange Loosa was pulled from his welerweight battle against Josh Quinlan. “The Renegade” will remain on the card to battle LFA standout and “Contender Series” veteran Trey Waters, according to Marcel Dorff. In addition, Pete Rodriguez was yanked from his lightweight bout against Natan Levy, writes Mike Heck, but no replacement has been named at this time.

Hopefully UFC can make it through the next four days (and the weigh ins, which are always a crap shoot) without anymore cancellations. As it stands, featherweight veterans Julian Erosa and Fernando Padilla will take over opening duties for the UFC Vegas 72 main card, which gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 72 will be headlined by the bantamweight battle between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon, who were recently poached from the UFC Vegas 71 lineup. Elsewhere on the card, Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk collide at middleweight, not long after Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Marcos Rogerio de Lima hook ‘em up at 265 pounds.

Check out the updated and revised UFC Vegas 72 lineup HERE.