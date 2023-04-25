UFC Charlotte poster drops for ‘Rozenstruik vs Almeida’ on May 13

Power-punching Top 15 heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will hook ‘em up atop the UFC Charlotte fight card on ESPN+, recently made official for Sat., May 13, 2023 inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now they have an official poster.

Rozenstruik (13-4) recently snapped a two-fight losing streak by sleeping Chris Daukaus at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last December. “Bigi Boy,” who turned 35 just a few weeks back, has struggled to stay consistent in recent years, putting together a 4-4 record across his last eight fights.

Almeida, 31, improved to 18-2 by squashing heavyweight bruiser Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 last Feb. in Rio. Flattening “Abrek” marked the fourth straight win — and fourth straight finish — for the power-punching Brazilian since graduating Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2021.

UFC Charlotte will also feature the light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith. Elsewhere on the card, Mackenzie Dern tests the submission defense of 115-pound veteran Angela Hill while Matt Brown and Court McGee bang it out at 170 pounds.

