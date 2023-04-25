May is looking like it’s going to be a big month for Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” has the May 30th premiere of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler on ESPN to look forward to. And now two weeks earlier on May 17th he’ll be debuting a new documentary series “McGregor Forever” on Netflix.

The Irish sports star announced the premiere date on Twitter.

“You heard it here first,” McGregor wrote. “My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started!”

This will be the third official documentary on Conor McGregor. In 2015 he executive produced “Notorious,” a 25 minute short. In 2017 he expanded that doc into a full 90 minute movie, “Conor McGregor: Notorious” which covered his career up to his win over Eddie Alvarez, which earned him the lightweight title and the distinction of being the first ever simultaneous double champion in UFC history.

This new documentary looks like it will be focusing at least partially on the horrific leg break he suffered in his third fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The clip McGregor attached to his tweet announcing the new series shared some new grisly slow-motion footage of the injury, as well as Conor’s thoughts shortly after.

“I thought it was over as well,” he said from a hospital bed wearing a full leg cast. “That’s why I flipped into a different mold. Now it’s the adrenaline as well, and I wouldn’t — I know I would have calmed down, and part of me’s thinking ‘Jesus, imagine if it’s just been taken from me like that.’ I would go into ... I would be a different person. And it was scary, to be honest.”

“But ... it’s McGregor forever,” he said with a laugh before eating some nasty looking hospital food. “That’s it. Isn’t it? It’s McGregor forever, and don’t you forget!”

There’s still no return date set for McGregor, who remains outside the USADA drug testing program as he rehabilitates his leg injury. The Ultimate Fighter 31 finishes its run on ESPN in mid-August, so you’d hope to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in September or October. Until then, we’ll have this new documentary and the TUF reality series to look forward to.