Breaking: New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Nate Diaz following wild weekend

Nate Diaz is a wanted man ... for the wrong reasons.

An arrest warrant has been issued to Diaz by the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) on suspicion of second-degree battery, per MMA Fighting. If charged, Diaz could face up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor,” a $2,000 fine, or both. Diaz is not currently in custody.

Video footage surfaced this past weekend of what appeared to be Diaz and several others engaging in a large brawl on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Diaz allegedly could be seen putting his hands up when approached by a man now identified as Rodney Petersen. Shortly after, Petersen found himself stuck in a standing guillotine choke and dropped to the ground unconscious.

Petersen has already shared his response and reaction to the incident, showing off the wound on the back of his head and vowing to get his revenge on Diaz. The incident came after the conclusion of Misfits Boxing 6, which featured Diaz’s longtime friend and teammate, Chris Avila, who defeated Paul Bomba via a unanimous decision.

During the event, Diaz was already getting into some shenanigans when he was seen throwing water bottles at Chase DeMoor.

Diaz, 38, last fought at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022, defeating Tony Ferguson via a fourth-round guillotine choke submission (watch highlights). The Stockton, California native recently ended his combat sports free agency, signing a bout agreement for his professional boxing debut opposite Jake Paul this summer (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023).