Max Holloway wants ‘big fight’ in boxing against Gervonta Davis: ‘I can s—t talk’

Max Holloway is ready for some cross-sport action.

The self-proclaimed best boxer in mixed martial arts (MMA), Holloway, was watching along with most of the combat sports world this past weekend (April 22, 2023) when Gervonta “Tank” Davis battled Ryan Garcia. Someone’s zero had to go on the night, and unfortunately for Garcia, it would be his as Davis (29-0) found the seventh-round technical knockout via body shot (watch highlights).

In a bit of a limbo position within Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight ranks, Holloway feels that now could be a good time to repeat history like his old foe, Conor McGregor, did with Davis’ mentor, Floyd Mayweather, in Aug. 2017.

“Let’s make a big fight with ‘Tank’ or something,” Holloway told The MMA Hour. “Floyd Mayweather and ‘Tank,’ ‘Tank’ is following Floyd Mayweather’s recipe to the key. So, why not he fight a MMA guy and we do a big one? I can s—t talk to him. Just don’t put no hydration clause in it like how he did to my man Garcia. That would be a fun one.”

Garcia’s loss has since been followed by some controversies or potential factors that led to his demise. The 24-year-old star in the making has since claimed to have had someone in his camp leak knowledge of his weaknesses as well as highlighting the troubles that were caused by the aforementioned hydration clause.

“Everybody talking about that shot like, ‘Oh, he would have got up, blah, blah,’ I’m like, bro, the hydration clause is real,” Holloway said. “He couldn’t fricken rehydrate proper and that shot, it might not look hard, but to a fricken dehydrated body that hurts a lot. That shot probably hurts a lot even if you’re not dehydrated. So, I can only imagine, man. And it came out the same day that he had a rat and he actually got hurt to the body and that sucks. At the end of the day, that was tough but I would love to do a big one. Maybe do [T-Mobile Arena] like they did the Conor stuff.”

Holloway most recently got back in the win column, defeating Arnold Allen via a unanimous decision in UFC Kansas City’s main event two weeks ago (April 15, 2023).