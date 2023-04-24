Jiri Prochazka reveals new timeline for UFC return, reacts to light heavyweight addition of Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka is on the comeback trail.

Unfortunately, this previous timeline has gone by the wayside in favor of a new, more realistic return date. The former light heavyweight champion is expected to battle newly-crowned 205-pound kingpin Jamahal Hill at the end of the summer or beginning of fall, assuming “Denisa” continues his shoulder rehab without any additional complications.

“(My) shoulder is great,” Prochazka told LowKick MMA. “So, I’m working on that everyday. Last month, we did amazing work. That’s why I’m so happy for that. Everything’s going smoothly. Everything’s going step by step to be back [at] the end of this summer. September, something like that. Now, it’s April. I think I need [to] finish rehab and [make] a great preparation. Four more months I think. I wanna practice, practice, and practice. And I will see after one month.”

Prochazka, 30, “ripped the s—t out of his shoulder” in preparation for the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Former champion Glover Teixeira would move on to face Hill for the vacant strap at UFC 283 and went down in flames, retiring shortly thereafter. “Sweet Dreams” is expected to remain idle until Prochazka is cleared to return.

In the meantime, the 205-pound division will have to prepare for a dangerous new contender. Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who appears to be done with his insane weight cuts, will be making his light heavyweight debut later this year and could be one or two big wins away from a title shot.

“Nice stand-up style guy, a lot of skills, and I’m looking forward to seeing him in our division because he is high,” Prochazka said. “He’s very good for our division. Good feeling in his movement, good timing. I’m glad to see guys like him in our division because it’s a new opportunity to show the best from us, because he’s a good stand-upper, it’s something good in our division. Alex is a good warrior, he has a very nice style. I like the style because it’s very simple, useful, and precise.”

Prochazka vs. Pereira in 2024? Let’s hope so!