Sean Brady vs Jack Della Maddalena on tap for UFC 290 in July

Sean Brady will get the opportunity to rebound from the first loss of his MMA career when he collides with red-hot welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena for the upcoming UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., July 8, 2023 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Twitter account “Bendaman” first reported the bout on Sunday.
Brady (15-1) jumped out to an electric 5-0 start under the UFC banner with a pair of submission finishes, turning away a couple of established veterans like Court McGee and Michael Chiesa along the way. Then came a stunning knockout loss to top contender Belal Muhammad and it’s back to the drawing board.
As for Maddalena (14-2), he made his mark on Dana White’s “Contender Series” in late 2021 and has been electric ever since, to the tune of four straight wins with four first-round finishes. That includes his destruction of Jamaican “Rude Boy” Randy Brown at UFC 284 just a few months back.
UFC 290 is expected to feature the featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski and current interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, Brandon Moreno returns to defend his flyweight title against longtime 125-pound rival Alexandre Pantoja.
Expect more UFC 290 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.
Loading comments...