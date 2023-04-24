The war between Israel Adesanya and New Zealand continues.

“The Last Stylebender” and “The Land of the Long White Cloud” haven’t gotten along since the country effectively banned MMA fighters from training during the COVID-19 pandemic, while offering up all sorts of accommodations to keep rugby and cricket rolling.

His loyalty towards the country and its institutions was further shaken after his training partner Fau Vake was killed in a sucker punch incident that saw the perpetrator get just three years in jail. The outspoken UFC middleweight champion was never shy to call out elected officials and the press on all these cases, leading to an antagonistic relationship that simmers to this day.

Even after Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira to regain his title at UFC 287, there was very little attention or support from New Zealand media. Auckland rapper and social media personality Derty Sesh called out the strange blackout given how massive the response to Izzy’s win was everywhere else in the world.

“You guys f—ing s— on him and then you wonder why he doesn’t wear a f—ing New Zealand flag when he walks out any more, bro? Because of s— like that,” Sesh said on a recent podcast. “This guy is the biggest person in New Zealand, I don’t give a f— what anyone says, he is massive. He’s bigger than the prime minister, any of the bulls—, he’s bigger that Jacinda [Ardern], whatever you guys think, he is.

“He’s known by people everybody knows. Joe Rogan, Drake, I dunno just name somebody and they know who Izzy is. And the respect he’s given when he comes back here by our media is just s—, bro. It’s f*cking bullsh*t.”

Adesanya grabbed the clip of Sesh defending him and threw it up on Twitter, adding “I’m not local, I’m global.”

“I’m not local, I’m global ” - Me

I used to do local media, but the people that own it are ancient and puritans (when they in public) so they despise a durty guy like me. The feeling is mutual , but also we live in 2023 earth and we have the internet. So shoutout to you guys! pic.twitter.com/Bky1KGHAWw — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 24, 2023

“I used to do local media, but the people that own it are ancient and puritans (when they in public) so they despise a durty guy like me,” Adesanya wrote. “The feeling is mutual, but also we live in 2023 earth and we have the internet. So shout out to you guys!”

Adesanya doesn’t have a blanket NZ media blackout in effect. Shortly before leaving for the United States to fight Pereira at UFC 287, he did a half hour interview with local radio station The Rock.

“Y’all give me a fair shake so I always have time for you guys, you know?” he said at the time. “I don’t do New Zealand media any more because I’m not local, I’m global. But I still show love locally because you guys always show love to me.”

At the moment, Adesanya doesn’t have another fight lined up. But according to UFC president Dana White, he’s been blowing up the phones at UFC HQ asking them to turn him around quick. That means we could be seeing “The Last Stylebender” back in the cage before the end of the summer.

Will the mainstream New Zealand media give him the attention he deserves leading into his next fight? We kind of doubt it.