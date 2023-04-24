After beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns had a serious message for the UFC: he wanted a title shot next, or he wanted to be released from the company. Two weeks later, and Burns has been booked to fight Belal Muhammad as a last minute addition to UFC 288 on May 6th.

So what happened? Well, in a new interview with Submission Radio, “Durinho” explained the sudden change.

“I didn’t want to sit down and wait, especially having Belal Muhammad racing with me to get the title shot,” Burns said. “And I heard Kamaru wants to fight. Maybe Shavkat wants a fight. And I just think, if Belal fights Kamaru or he fights Shavkat, it doesn’t matter who wins, this guy has another opportunity to get a title shot on top of me. So, I didn’t feel comfortable to sit out and wait.

“Whenever I saw the interview that Leon said [he needs more time], I already [thought], okay, I’m gonna fight. I don’t care. And whenever I saw a spot, a co-main event available, I just start putting the word out there. And then it took a little while, but now the fight is on.”

It’s important to note that the Burns vs. Muhammad fight came with a title shot guarantee.

“100 percent I said that [I want a title shot]. One thousand percent I said that,” Burns said. “And they said, ‘You got it. You or him, whoever wins is gonna be the next.’ It’s even a great opportunity for the guy too, because I was kinda the next one in line after Colby. And now, just because it could go south if I sit out and wait, this guy might get a win. And now it’s the best-case scenario for both guys. Whoever wins takes the title shot. So, it’s all win. We kinda gambled a little bit, but I’m in great shape.”

Gilbert is also still willing to be the backup fighter whenever current welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington fight.

“For sure, for sure, It’ll be the backup,” he said. “Because a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can happen in this sport. It’s a crazy sport. I remember I was fighting for the title. I had an amazing training camp. I was going to Abu Dhabi, flew to Vegas, and then I test positive for Covid. Then they called Masvidal. Masvidal got the title shot on seven days’ notice.

“Why not be ready? Why not just train a little more? And like I said, I’m changing my whole lifestyle. I’m feeling good. Why not just get five weeks, six weeks a little harder? You know, training for specific guy, study him a little bit, go out there and make weight? You know, if the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready. If you not, I take a little time off, rest up and go to the next fight. For sure, if everything goes good on my way May 6th, I’ll be the backup.”

For more info on UFC 288 including an up-to-date breakdown of the card, click here.