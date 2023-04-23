Jake Paul challenges Conor McGregor again: ‘I’m a better boxer than you’

Oh, how we all had a good laugh back in 2020 when Jake Paul suggested he wanted to fight Conor McGregor. The kid even came with an offer of $50 million which he said he’d put in ESCROW to make the boxing match happen.

At the time, Paul had a single win over NBA player Nate Robinson. McGregor was bouncing back from his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov with a blistering 40 second TKO of Donald Cerrone. Few people, even amongst Paul’s supporters, expected an agreement to be reached.

Fast forward to April 2023 and things are starting to look different. Paul has beaten two former UFC champions in the boxing ring, including UFC GOAT contender Anderson Silva. He’s set to fight Nate Diaz on August 5th in Dallas, Texas. If he beat Diaz — and bookies setting the line have “The Problem Child” as a favorite against the smaller and older MMA fighter — then it will become much harder to ignore Paul’s callouts.

We’re still three months out from Diaz and Paul fighting, but Jake is already firing shots at Conor McGregor again. In a new tweet that may be a response to McGregor predicting a Diaz win, Paul trashed “The Notorious.”

“I’m a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out,” Paul wrote. “After Nate let’s box as the co-main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th you will see.”

Paul co-promoted the first Serrano vs. Taylor fight in April 2022, which saw Irish Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor edge Amanda Serrano in what became the biggest women’s boxing bout in history. A rematch was scheduled to go down in May 2023, but an injury to Serrano nixed that date.

No new date has been set for the rematch, but McGregor is already intertwined with the fight. He’s offered to sponsor the fight via his Proper 12 whiskey brand so it can be held at the 80,000 capacity Croke Park in Dublin.

The chances of McGregor stepping onto the card as co-main? Zero. But Paul is pretty smart using his largely one-sided feud with McGregor to help promote the Serrano vs. Taylor fight. And we’re sure this won’t be the last time Jake challenges Conor. If he beats Nate Diaz on August 5th, McGregor might have to start responding to some of his trash talk.