Conor McGregor was partying it up in Las Vegas on Saturday night after enjoying the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing bout at the T-Mobile Arena. After Davis TKO’d Garcia with a nasty body shot in the 7th round, “The Notorious” went backstage to give Garcia a pep talk and some advice as someone who knows about coming back strong after a loss.

McGregor lost his initial fight against Nate Diaz back in 2016, only to return five months later to gut out a gritty win. He then went on to win the UFC lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez, making him the first double champ in UFC history.

As for Nate Diaz, he’s made some more big paydays in the UFC, but he’s about to bank the most money he’s ever made in one night when he boxes Jake Paul on August 5th.

Asked outside a Vegas casino by Inside Fighting how he sees that bout going, McGregor put on his Mystic Mac cap.

“I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off him,” McGregor said. “And I look forward to seeing it.”

But don’t expect him to show up in Dallas to watch the fight.

“Jaysus, I’ll probably be in the Lamborghini off the coast of Sicily,” he said when told of the date and location.

We’d hope he’d be hard at work training for his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler, which still has no date. McGregor continues to be unavailable for USADA testing, which puts big question marks on when their fight will occur.

The Irish sports star did mention in another random interview on Davis vs. Garcia fight night that he’d be fighting at the end of the summer. With the last episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler airing on August 15th, we’d hope it’d happen at the end of August or sometime in September.

One last bit of future fight news from McGregor: when asked if he’d fight Nate Diaz after Diaz fights Jake Paul, he held up three fingers indicating a trilogy bout sometime in the future before walking away.