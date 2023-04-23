“Notorious” had high praise for the “King” after his loss.

Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia his first professional loss last night (Sat. Apr. 22, 2023) from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he stopped Garcia with a body shot in the seventh round of their highly anticipated boxing match (watch highlights).

After the fight in the locker room, Garcia was greeted by former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who attended the massive event. It is safe to say the former champ-champ had high praise for Garcia.

“He’s 1-0 on you. You are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again. I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause,” McGregor told Garcia after his loss. “Seriously. Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

‼️ Conor McGregor giving support to Ryan Garcia in his dressing room after the Gervonta Davis defeat: "I wanna see it again, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause."



[ @RyanGarcia] pic.twitter.com/OtBlehNBjM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 23, 2023

It is no surprise that McGregor has chosen to praise Garcia rather than “Tank” Davis, as the 28-year-old is the protege of McGregor’s old rival, Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather finished McGregor in their massive boxing match back in 2017.

McGregor finished filming The Ultimate Fighter 31 last month and will fight Michael Chandler later this year at some point ... hopefully.

For complete ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ results and coverage click here.