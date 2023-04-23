Jared Gordon wants rematch with Bobby Green after no-contest at UFC Vegas 71: ‘I can’t catch a break’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Gordon vs. Green 2?

Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green ended in a no-contest last night (Sat., Apr. 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas after a clash of heads (watch highlights). Green would jump on a hurt Gordon and finish him with punches; however, the finish would get overturned by cageside officials as they watched the instant replay as saw the headbutt.

“Flash” has had a very unlucky four months. First, in December at UFC 282, he lost a very controversial unanimous decision to Paddy Pimblett (watch highlights), and now this no-contest has added to his disappointment.

In an exclusive statement to MMA Mania.com, Gordon has said he wants to run it back with Green.

“I can’t catch a break. I don’t get it; I work so hard,” Gordon said in a text message. “I thought [the no-contest] was just. It was clear that I got hit with a headbutt. I thought I was doing great in the fight, so I’d love to run it back.”

Gordon, 34, has won four of his last seven fights, only losing to Grant Dawson via submission and the robbery against Pimblett.

While “Flash” may have walked underneath a ladder or broken a mirror in the last six months, he does have two rematches that make a lot of sense.

What say you, Maniacs? Who should Jared Gordon fight next?

