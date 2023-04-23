Bobby Green angry about no-contest at UFC Vegas 71: ‘I need my money, bro’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “King” wants his money.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Bobby Green and Jared Gordon last night (Sat., Apr. 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. A clash of heads led to Gordon being dropped, Green jumping on him and knocking him out with punches (watch highlights). The fight was reviewed by cageside officials and was ruled a no-contest.

After his fight, Green stopped by the media room to answer a question and exploded.

“We’re going to let some feelings out today,” Green told the media. “F—k this, f—k this, and f—k this. Like, I get it, we f—king clashed heads. I was trying to go for an elbow, and he kind of dipped his head and we kind of clashed, but he was still f—king moving. He was trying to put me into a f—king triangle. I fought the triangle sh-t off, and he was still moving fine, and then after when I busted his ass- he was fu—ked up. They want to try to slide me on my money, that’s what I’m mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money.”

"I need my money": Bobby Green is FURIOUS about his no contest with Jared Gordon. #UFCVegas71 | Full story: https://t.co/3LlxcSCaOB pic.twitter.com/BIM3a9IrE4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023

It is unknown at this time if Green or Gordon will receive their win money, but going off of Green’s response, it seems unlikely.

