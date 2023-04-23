OUT COLD! @TeamMixMMA KNOCKS OUT @RaufeonStots to win the #BellatorBWGP $1,000,000 crown. #Bellator295 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/l0smOYG2yr

Bellator 295 went down earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) in what truly was an action-packed night of fights that featured the finale of the Bantamweight Grand Prix between Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix. And the fight was over as quick as it began after Mix landed a perfectly-placed knee on Stots’ chin to put him out cold in the very first round.

With the win, Mix not only becomes interim Bantamweight champion, he also takes home a $1 million check and the Grand Prix strap. He also secured himself a title unification match against the winner of the upcoming title fight between Sergio Pettis and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire.

Check out a few angles of the spine-tingling knockout below:

In the co-main event, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Kana Watanabe took part in one of the most competitive fights of the night. Both talented Flyweight’s had shining moments throughout the fight, showing off their well-rounded skill-set. After 15 minutes of back and forth action, Macfarlane took home the razor-thin split decision. Whether or not that win was good enough to earn a shot at Liz Carmouche’s title, remains to be seen.

Check out highlights below:

In further action, Aaron Pico returned to his winning ways by dominating James Gonzalez en route to winning a unanimous decision. The win was Pico’s first since returning to action following a devastating shoulder injury six months ago.

Highlights:

Yancy Medeiros sent the hometown crowd into a frenzy after he scored a first-round submission win over Charlie Leary to earn his second straight fight under the Bellator MMA umbrella. “The Kid” has turned his career around after ending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run with four straight defeats.

See all the action for yourself:

WHAT A FINISH!



The crowd at the Blaisdell Arena erupts for @ymedeiros following his submission win. #Bellator295 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/5IfnJvpaXI — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2023

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.