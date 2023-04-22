REPEAT IT IS! @AnEsonGib stops Austin McBroom in the third! #KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/L2047awkfa

The Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ event earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, produced one of the most memorable influencer boxing knockouts we’ve seen thus far. It happened with one second left in the fourth round of the main caid matchup between Jonathan “Blueface” Porter and Ed Matthews.

Blueface was in control from the opening bell. His movement and length were too much trouble for Matthews to handle. Eventually, Blueface was able to land a blistering straight left in the second round that dropped Matthews in the corner. The writing was on the wall.

Matthews regrouped a bit to drag this fight to the fourth and final round. Blueface did more work and was easily going to win the fight, but he still went for broke. With a few moments left on the clock he moved inside for a stinging combination in the corner that forced Matthews to cover up. The referee ended up stepping in to break the action up with just one second left.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

NICE SHOT!@bluefacebleedem drops Ed Matthews in the second!

IT'S ALL OVER! @bluefacebleedem stops Ed Matthews at the end of the fourth!

#Kingpyn Official Result:@bluefacebleedem def. Ed Matthews via TKO at 1:59 of round 4

"Your girl is coming with us man" @bluefacebleedem joined @WadePlem for his post fight interview, and wants Ed to honour his bet!

Blueface, who has utilized his notoriety as a rapper to create a worthy social media following, made his combat debut back in July 2021 when he defeated Kane Trujillo at BKFC 19. This was his first try at exhibition boxing and the towering influencer proved he has the chops. Blueface’s performance should land him another high-profile bout this year.

