Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich squared off in a Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blaydes was light on his feet early, but a Pavlovich hook around the guard got his attention. Blaydes answered with a couple clean right hands, stinging the Russian from his back foot. The wrestler was striking well, but every Pavlovich swing was intimidating, and one right hand from Pavlovich did stun him momentarily. Then, a heavy jab from Pavlovich wobbled his knees, prompting the first shot of the fight.

Denied.

Still on the feet, Pavlovich was swinging big and landing hard. Blaydes’ legs were gone, and Pavlovich swarmed him with a flurry. Blaydes tried to wrestle and clinch, but Pavlovich denied his attempts and kept hitting. Blaydes couldn’t withstand the power, and a couple uppercuts sent him to the floor.

That’s all it took! Pavlovich secured his sixth-straight win via first-round knockout, and he showed off a bit of defensive wrestling in the process. The Russian deserves a title shot, and he’s a real threat to any man on the roster.

Result: Pavlovich via knockout

