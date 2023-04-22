REPEAT IT IS! @AnEsonGib stops Austin McBroom in the third! #KingpynQF | TONIGHT, LIVE ON PPV FROM 7PM | OVO Arena Wembley | Buy NOW! https://t.co/OZww4DqjYx pic.twitter.com/L2047awkfa

Social media boxing delivered yet again earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) at Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, culminating with AnEsonGib stopping fellow influencer Austin McBroom via third-round TKO (injury).

Ali Loui Al-Fakhri, known professionally as AnEsonGib, is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over McBroom back in Sept. 2022. AnEsonGib was the obvious betting favorite for this rematch and for good reason. The 26-year-old social media star looked sharp from the opening bell and started to soften McBroom up with body shots in the third.

As the two began a clinch in the corner AnEsonGib landed a few more short shots. McBroom winced in pain and the referee stepped in for the stoppage. It looked to be an injury with McBroom’s ribs. Check out the final moment in the above video player and the aftermath below:

AnEsonGib wins after McBroom was unable to continue due to injury in the third round #KingpynQF



(via @RILxWILLS) pic.twitter.com/R40OcU5ZGa — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) April 22, 2023

AnEsonGib, who fights of out London, England, seems to be getting better and better every time we see him. He’s now 3-0 since his professional boxing debut loss to Jake Paul back in 2020. AnEsonGib will move on to the Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ tournament semi-finals and face Jarvis Khattri this coming June in Dublin, Ireland.

