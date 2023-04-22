The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result… [ Rodney Petersen/ @Overtflow ] pic.twitter.com/X9YvM2NKbY

The man choked out by Nate Diaz during a New Orleans street fight Friday night has finally spoken out while showing off a head injury suffered at the hands of the former UFC star.

On Friday, Diaz crashed New Orleans to support long-time teammate, Chris Avila, for his boxing match at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 event. Diaz not only created a scuffle during the main card by throwing a water bottle at TV personality, Chase DeMoor, but the Stockton native took his aggression to the streets following the conclusion of the event.

Later that night, Diaz was captured by onlookers grabbing a hold of a man later identified as famous TikToker, Rodney Peterson, during what appeared to be a street fight. However, the footage doesn’t show any punches thrown at Diaz or Peterson approaching him in a violent manner. It didn’t matter as Diaz pulled Peterson close, locked up a quick standing guillotine choke, and put him to sleep. Peterson’s head bounced off the street as Diaz let go and he fell limp.

Early Saturday, a video surfaced of Peterson discussing the incident and sending a message to Diaz. You can check that out in the above video player.

“I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” he said. “I’m telling you what. I’m going to knock him the f—k out when I know it’s coming.

“You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think I was Logan [Paul]?”

In addition, the Logan Paul doppelganger showed off the back of his head, which was bloody from hitting the concrete. It’s unknown at this time if Peterson is looking to press charges or simply catch Diaz in a New Orleans back alley.

Thoughts?