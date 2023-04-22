Jake Paul is offering up a free “self-defense” video after seeing Nate Diaz choke out someone who looks like his brother, Logan Paul, Friday night in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Diaz, who also got into a melee with Chase DeMoor at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 event, was caught on camera choking a man that looked like the elder Paul in a wild street fight. The man ended up being famous TikToker, Rodney Petersen, who suffered a head injury from hitting the pavement.

On Saturday, Paul took to social media to offer his advice for a potential run-in with Diaz and to also mock the Stockton fighter. Remember, Paul and Diaz are scheduled to meet in a boxing match this coming August in Dallas, Texas. This is just the beginning of the trash talk, particularly from Jake’s side.

“Welcome back to jakesselfdefense.com,” said Paul (shown in the above video player). “Today we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the street. Now, if you look anything like a Paul brother keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot.

“I’ll be demonstrating the MMA fighter and this will be the poor victim on the side of the street.”

“Woo. I really don’t want any problems,” Logan acted out. “Please leave me alone. I don’t want any problems.”

“I don’t give a f—k man,” responded Jake. “So I got him in this chokehold now. What you’re going to want to do is take your safety snorkel and insert the snorkel for extra airflow.

“So now that you’re able to breathe during the chokehold you’re going to escape and run away. You’re going to run away. Jakesselfdefense.com.”

Pretty funny, no?

We’ll have to wait and see if anything comes of Diaz’s wild Friday night in New Orleans. The famous TikTok user that Diaz choked out didn’t mention any sort of lawsuit — even threatening to knock the former UFC star out — but you never really know. Diaz is worth some bucks so maybe Logan Paul’s stunt double comes knocking.