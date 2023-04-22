UFC Vegas 71 officially wrapped up tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that saw a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, a co-headliner featuring middleweight strikers Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva, and a lightweight barn burner between veteran fighters Bobby Green and Jared Gordon, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

