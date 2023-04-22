Sergei Pavlovich cashed in earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, ending heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes with a vicious first-round TKO in the main event.

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, a long list of high-octane fights and memorable finishes unraveled throughout the UFC Vegas 71 card. Check them out below and let us know your favorite:

A lightweight matchup between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon unfortunately ended in an accidental headbutt (see HERE)

Rising bantamweight contender Montel Jackson scored a huge first-round knockout finish over Brazilian veteran Rani Yahya

Christos Giagos ended a two-fight losing skid with a blistering first-round knockout stoppage against Ricky Glenn

Middleweight finisher Bruno Silva returned to the win column against Brad Tavares with a vicious TKO stoppage in the co-main event

Young bantamweight prospect Brady Hiestand stunned Danaa Batgerel with a comeback TKO (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 71 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Performance of the Night: Christos Giagos Performance of the Night: Montel Jackson

For complete UFC Vegas 71 results and coverage click here.