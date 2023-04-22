A lightweight matchup between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon ended early due to an accidental headbutt earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was ruled a No Contest.

Green, who was coming off a violent knockout loss to Drew Dober this past December, was looking good in the early going. His movement, shot selection, and speed were giving Gordon some issues. Gordon did have his own moments when he was able to work inside or around Green’s straight punches.

With just about one minute left in the first round Green threw a looping left hook, but on the way in he accidentally headbutted Gordon. “Flash” fell to his back and Green moved in for a furry of strikes. The referee eventually stepped in for the stoppage, which was later ruled a No Contest after cageside review.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

A clash of heads between Green and Gordon leads to a no contest. #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/UhLRbFn4oO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/BhFN6H1mh9 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) April 23, 2023

This was a pretty even fight before the accidental clash of heads so it makes sense to run things back. Green may have been a little upset about the final ruling of the fight, but he’ll have his chance to return to the lightweight win column in short time.

