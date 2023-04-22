Sergei Pavlovich scored another first-round stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., April 22, 2023) at UFC Vegas 71 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the streaking heavyweight contender brutalized Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches).

Blaydes was always going to win this fight on the ground, but he felt obligated to strike with the Russian. “Razor” did land some good strikes from range, but Pavlovich’s power was just different. He scored a brief knockdown midway through the first and then hurt Blaydes again with a vicious jab. Pavlovich followed that up with a left hand that crumbled Blaydes and put him down. Pavlovich landed a few more punches before the referee stepped in.

Check out the finish below:

SERGEI PAVLOVICH WITH ANOTHER FIRST ROUND KO #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/MrgZeoeXie — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 23, 2023

Pavlovich, 30, has now won his last six Octagon appearances by way of first-round knockout. That’s a new record (Pavlovich held the old record at five). It’s hard to imagine Pavlovich not getting a title shot in his next outing after this incredible performance, but it won’t come until after Jon Jones does battle with Stipe Miocic later this year.

