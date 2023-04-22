Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KO) kept his perfect record in tact last night (Sat., April 22, 2023) live on Showtime and DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion stopped previously undefeated Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KO) with a seventh-round TKO.

Both fighters showed off their speed in the early going, but it was Garcia who commanded the center of the ring and pushed the action. Garcia went off to begin Round 2 and had Davis backing up along the ropes. Davis waited for his moment and countered with a massive counter left hand. Garcia went crashing to the canvas, but eventually returned to his feet.

Davis took control over the next few rounds before Garcia popped him with two power rights in the sixth. Unfortunately for Garcia, Davis came back in the seventh. He predicted he was going to finish Garcia in the seventh and tried to do just that. During an exchange in the middle of the ring Davis dug a body shot deep into Garcia. “KingRy” backpedaled and then was forced to take a knee. The referee counted to 10 and that was it.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of Showtime/DAZN:

RYAN GARCIA MAKES HIS RING WALK



Watch #DavisGarcia LIVE on PPV in the USA & Canada ➡️ https://t.co/Tvmx4jxSX9



Watch on DAZN as part of your regular subscription in selected international markets. pic.twitter.com/jwyiWcVPbS — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 23, 2023

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023

For complete ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ results and coverage click here.