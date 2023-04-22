Conor McGregor is no stranger to extracurricular activities outside of the cage which is probably why “Notorious” approves of Nate Diaz’s wild Friday night in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Diaz, who is scheduled to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match this coming August, was on full display during the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star was on hand to cheer for his long-time teammate, Chris Avila, who was competing in the co-main event.

That’s about when Diaz lost control and got into it with social media star, Chase DeMoor, who was sitting ringside. Water bottles were thrown and nearly a chair, but security and fellow fans helped break it up. This just started Diaz’s circus night.

Later that evening, Diaz was captured on camera choking out someone who looks like Logan Paul with a standing guillotine in the street. It’s unknown why Diaz was involved in a street fight, but the Paul doppelganger fell limp and ended up hitting his head on the pavement.

McGregor, who has a long history with Diaz, spoke out on social media about the Stockton fighter’s crazy night in New Orleans. The Irish superstar was both proud and critical of Diaz’s altercations.

Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

While Diaz can be ridiculed for his actions Friday night this is arguably the biggest story of the weekend. Diaz remains one of the biggest attractions in combat sports today and most will do anything to catch him on camera. Last night just happened to be a fun-for-all, leaving Diaz on the hot seat for the coming days/weeks.