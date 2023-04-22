Nate Diaz made multiple headlines last night (Fri., April 21, 2023) in New Orleans, La., while in attendance for the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event. One incident even prompted a response from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White.

After getting into one of his infamous water-bottle melees during the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 main card, Diaz found himself fighting random people in the streets of New Orleans. Bystanders were on high alert with their phones out and one ended up filming Diaz choking a Logan Paul look-a-like unconscious with a standing guillotine (see HERE).

As of now there are no details as to why Diaz was put in that situation and what will come of it. Let’s just say Logan Paul’s stunt double was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Diaz was full go mode Friday night and wasn’t going to be stopped.

It took little time for the video to make its way around social media as many were in shock to see Diaz fighting some bum on the streets. White, who was busy gambling in what looks to be Las Vegas, was shown the video at the poker table and nearly lost it. You can check out his reaction below:

Dana White reacted to Nate Diaz choking out a Logan Paul look-a-like in New Orleans



(via @adinross) pic.twitter.com/ANNxefqiGf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) April 22, 2023

“Nate Diaz slapped Logan Paul,” someone at the table said.

“Is that Logan Paul?” asked White. “He knocked him out?”

After seeing that Diaz had choked out his Paul look-a-like and left him unconscious on the street White delivered a one-liner that would make Conor McGregor proud.

“That guy’s head bounced like a f—king basketball,” he said.

This is likely not the last time we hear about this incident. Usually these things end with some sort of police investigation or civil lawsuit. It’s unknown at this time why Diaz proceeded to choke this dude out, but he clearly did the most damage.