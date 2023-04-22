Nate Diaz was on a one-man rampage last night (Fri., April 21, 2023) in New Orleans, La., as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star was in town to support long-time teammate, Chris Avila, at the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event. His escapades culminated with a street fight outside the event in which Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike unconscious.

Diaz first broke MMA Twitter by getting into a ringside scuffle with social media personality, Chase DeMoor, during the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 main card. DeMoor had fought and was disqualified earlier in the night (highlights HERE), but that didn’t stop the TV personality from sitting ringside and rooting for Avila’s opponent during the co-main event.

As expected, Diaz didn’t take too kindly to that and proceeded to hurl a water bottle behind him at DeMoor. All hell broke loose from that point on, including DeMoor nearly launching a folding chair into the crowd. It was bonkers to say the least.

Later in the night, Diaz found himself in another unsuspected melee, but this time it occurred on the streets of New Orleans. It’s unknown at this time why Diaz was involved in a street fight, but the former UFC superstar ended up choking out some dude who looks exactly like Logan Paul. Diaz could have beat his ass, but decided to leave him staring at the stars on the street.

Check it out in the above video player.

Related Diaz Sizable Underdog Against Paul

Diaz, who became a free agent following his UFC departure back in Nov. 2022, is currently scheduled to meet Jake Paul in a boxing match this coming August in Dallas, Texas. However, Diaz won’t be able to use his world-class submission skills in that fight. Instead, Diaz will have to lean on his boxing and cardio to try to become the first person to stop Paul inside of the boxing ring.