Liz Carmouche retained her Bellator women’s flyweight title last night (Fri., April 21, 2023) at Bellator 294 live on Showtime from inside Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender ended up stopping DeAnna Bennett with a come-from-behind submission in the fourth round.

This was not an easy fight for Carmouche. While Bennett missed weight on Thursday and was ineligible to win the title she still put up one hell of a fight. In fact, Bennett was in full control on the scorecards entering the fourth round. She had used takedowns, top control, and pressure along the fence to earn an early edge over the champion. That’s when Carmouche flipped a switch and took over.

The reigning Bellator women’s flyweight champion was able to gain top control and hit Bennett with some heavy elbows. Bennett was trying to break free, but she allowed Carmouche to sink in a tight arm-triangle choke. Carmouche didn’t squeeze. Instead, she waited Bennett out and slowly took her breath away. Bennett had nothing left to do but tap.

Check out the video highlights below courtesy of Bellator/Showtime:

Carmouche, who turned 39 this past February, is now 6-0 as a member of the Bellator roster. The former UFC fighter has looked downright unstoppable until tonight, but even now she pulls out the victory. This is also her fourth-straight finish and second-straight women’s flyweight title defense. Pretty impressive stuff yet again from “Girl-Rilla.”

For complete Bellator 294 results and coverage click here.