After a TKO loss to Belal Muhammad late last year and a litany of nagging injuries, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight contender Sean Brady is finally ready to schedule his return to action.

Brady, who turned 30 this past November, was on the fast track to title contention after starting his UFC career with a 5-0 record. That was until Brady squared off with surging welterweight contender Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022. Muhammad had his way with Brady and ended up stopping him via second-round TKO. It was Brady’s first professional loss and the last time fight fans saw him compete.

Brady’s recent absence from competition is not entirely due to his defeat to Muhammad, but more so his battle with multiple injuries. From a torn adductor to an issue with his groin, Brady has struggled to stay healthy over the past six months.

“It’s been a weird rough road since my last fight,” Brady recently told Sportskeeda MMA. “I paid for an MRI out of my pocket, and it turns out I tore my adductor, and I had a whole bunch of other sh-t going on with my hip and hamstring... I tore it [groin], and then I re-tore it. That was probably three or four months ago.”

Despite his recent loss to Muhammad — who may now be one win away from a UFC welterweight title shot — Brady remains one of the most promising names in the 170-pound division. Before his tilt with “Remember the Name” the Philadelphia native dominated his competition with raw strength, world-class grappling, and reliable cardio. Brady is eager to showcase those skills again and is hopeful that he can make his UFC return during International Fight Week in Las Vegas. That would put Brady on the UFC 290 card on July 8.

“Just recently I’ve gotten back to training,” said Brady. “I feel really good now and I’m hoping to fight in July. I’m hoping something is in the works for July International Fight Week. Something is in the works and we should have some news soon.”

Brady hasn’t fought too many names in the welterweight top 15 so he shouldn’t have trouble finding a matchup. Some potential opponents may include Vicente Luque, Neil Magny, or red-hot Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena.

What say you, Maniacs? Who should Brady fight in his return?

Let’s hear it!