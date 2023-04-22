Belal Muhammad is hoping to defeat Gilbert Burns on short notice next month at UFC 288 and capture a moment reminiscent of Nate Diaz earning his shot at Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Muhammad and Burns would meet in a five-round co-main event at UFC 288 on May 6 from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The co-headliner for the card was originally expected to be a lightweight clash between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, but that has since been moved to UFC 289 due to an injury suffered by “Do Bronx.”

By stepping up on short notice Muhammad and Burns are not only saving UFC 288’s main card — which will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between current champion Aljamain Sterling and a returning Henry Cejudo — but they are putting themselves in a position to fight for a title next. Muhammad is unbeaten in his last nine trips to the Octagon while “Durinho” is riding a two-fight win streak, including a recent decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 just a few weeks ago.

After booking his short-notice clash with Burns the man known as “Remember the Name” discussed the matchup and what it means for his career. Muhammad, who has become one of the most overlooked contenders in the sport today, is hoping for a “Nate Diaz moment” at UFC 288.

“It’s my Nate Diaz moment. The Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor. This guy’s taking everything I worked for,” said Muhammad during a recent episode of Remember the Show (via MMA Junkie). “I wanted the Khamzat [Chimaev] fight, they gave it to Gilbert. I wanted the Masvidal fight, they gave it to Gilbert. Now they’re talking about Gilbert fighting for a title...You want to give him everything that I want? I’m going to have to take it from him.”

It’s unknown at this time if a win for Muhammad would be enough to put him ahead of Colby Covington for the next UFC welterweight title shot, but he has to try. Burns is one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters at 170 pounds today. A win over him should be enough for Muhammad to score his first shot at UFC gold, but he’ll have to dominate UFC 288’s co-main event to get it.

