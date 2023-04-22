Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann have become such big stars in Liverpool, England, that a massive mural was unveiled earlier this week in honor of the two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders.

The two English fighters have become quite popular over the past 12 months as UFC has brought events back over to London. Last year, Pimblett and McCann fought twice in London and each captured incredible finishes both times. “The Baddy” scored back-to-back submission finishes over Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt while “Meatball” banked consecutive knockout stoppages over Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy.

Their success in 2022 was quite incredible and it ultimately helped the promotion host unforgettable events on London soil. Pimblett and McCann were blowing up among casual fight fans and even attracted interest from millionaire rap mogul, Drake, who sent both fighters congratulatory Rolex watches.

On Thursday, a mural depicting both English fighters was revealed in Anfield. It was quite large and came with a slogan, ““Our people, our city, our heart.” Check it out below via Scouse Scene’s Instagram page:

Unfortunately, both fighters have suffered setbacks since their European takeover in 2022. Pimblett, who went on to defeat Jared Gordon in a very controversial decision win at UFC 282 this past December, is currently nursing a bum ankle and may be sidelined for the rest of the year. McCann, on the other hand, was thrown against rising women’s flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield, at UFC 281 last November and was wiped out via first-round submission.

That said, UFC is already planning a return to London this coming July. The card remains a work in progress, but it would be a great opportunity for McCann to compete in front of her home crowd again. Pimblett will have to wait a little longer for his own return home.